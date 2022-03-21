Did Miley Cyrus say 'F**k Nick Jonas' during Lollapalooza performance? FIND OUT

Miley Cyrus recently performed at Lollapalooza Chile and it seems the singer's fans were out there to support her for everything including a breakup from 15 years ago. Confused? Well, one of the fans at the concert was seen holding a "F**k Nick Jonas" sign during Cyrus' performance and the singer hilariously called out the same while performing.

Cyrus headlined Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos in Chile, on Saturday. During the same, Miley read out a sign that called out her ex and immediately added, "I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it! Just one of the other signs!" A video of the same has now been going viral on social media where the Wrecking Ball singer is seen calling out the sign.

For her performance at the music festival, Miley was wearing a metallic turquoise jumpsuit. While the singer clarified that she merely read the sign that a fan was carrying in the crowd. The singer's performance further did reportedly segue into one of her popular breakup songs from 2008 titled 7 Things.

For the unreversed, the Hannah Montana star was linked to the Jonas Brothers singer between 2006 and 2007. Previously, in the Jonas Brothers documentary released on Amazon Prime, Chasing Happiness addressed meeting Cyrus and the impact on him adding that it was the first time he actually knew what it's like to be in love and also mentioned that he wrote more love songs during that phase.

It's been over 15 years since the duo broke up and both have moved on well since then. While Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra and recently also welcomed his first child with her via surrogacy, Cyrus is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Maxx Morando.

