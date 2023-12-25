Did Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge ever date? Insider tea disappoints fans

Louis Partridge starred as Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes, a Netflix movie that showcased his chemistry with Millie Bobby Brown's character, Enola. Partridge's character, who hoped to be the love interest of Enola, remained a beloved character as they solved mysteries, faced dangerous adversaries, and navigated their blossoming romance.

Some actors make us believe they must have something going on off the screen due to their on-screen chemistry. Sometimes it becomes true, but other times, it is just their brilliant acting skills. When fans saw Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes with Louis Partridge as Lord Tewkesbury, they thought something must be going on between them.

Who is Louis Partridge and did he date Millie Bobby Brown?

Louis Partridge, born in 2003, is an English actor known for his roles as Lord Tewkesbury and Sid Vicious in Netflix films Enola Holmes and Pistol. He joined the cast of Ferryman in 2021 and adapted into the thriller genre with Apple TV's Disclaimer in May 2022.

Louis Patridge made his acting debut as Alf in an episode of the 2014 comedy series Boomers and appeared in two short films Beneath Water and About a Dog in the same year. He also starred in the short film Second Skin as Nature Boy in 2016 and the survival drama film Amazon Adventure as Young Henry Bates in 2017. He gained fame in 2020 for his role in the mystery movie Enola Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown. Patridge is set to star in a six-part series, Sex Pistols by Danny Boyle, based on Steve Jones' 2016 memoir, and will also play Peter Pan in the upcoming 2021 fantasy film The Lost Girls.

Partridge, who began his acting career at ten, gained interest after playing Maid Marian in an all-boys production of Robin Hood. He began making short films and was seriously involved in acting, but did not attend any drama school or official acting classes. Leonardo DiCaprio's films became his major acting influence, and Timothee Chalamet's impressive career encouraged him to pursue his acting career.

Louis Partridge, known as Tewkesbury, played the love interest of Millie Bobby Brown in the Netflix Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. Partridge's character remained a beloved figure in both the movies, solving mysteries and navigating their blossoming romance. Fans speculated that a real-life romance was brewing between Partridge and Brown, but it was later confirmed that Brown had been dating Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, since 2021.

Who is Louis Partridge dating now?

Louis Partridge is reportedly dating Olivia Rodrigo. The two have been spotted out sharing some PDA and looking very happy together. The two have reportedly been dating since October 2023, after Rodrigo and Partridge both split from their previous partners in 2022.

Early in 2023, Rodrigo was introduced to Partridge through mutual friends and the two hit it off and spent time messaging one another over the next several months. In October 2023, Rodrigo flew to London to see Partridge where the two spent a lot of time together and looked very much like a couple enjoying one another's company.

"They have been for dinners and nights out," a source explained. "They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy."

In December, Partridge was seen in the audience at Rodrigo's Jingle Ball in New York City, and he was seen leaving the Saturday Night Live after-party with Rodrigo leaving fans thrilled that there may be something going on between the two. On December 15, 2023, Rodrigo and Partridge were seen engaging in PDA in New York City, confirming their relationship. Although neither confirmed their relationship, their openness suggests they are minimally dating and likely in a relationship at this time.

