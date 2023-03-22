Did Millie Bobby Brown just turn down £10 million to star in a Stranger Things spin-off film?

Millie Bobby Brown fans will miss an opportunity to watch her in a Stranger Things spin-off movie. As per reports, Bobby Brown, who plays the popular character of Eleven in the sci-fi fantasy drama show on Netflix, has turned down a massive offer worth £10 million to star in a spin-off film based on the series. Read on to know more.

Millie Bobby Brown on Stranger Things series and spin-off movie

As per The Sun, Millie Bobby Brown wants to branch out and do other projects instead of featuring in a film about her character. Since 2016, she has appeared in four seasons of Stranger Things, where she plays Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities. The story is set in the 1980s and takes place in a fictional town in Indiana, US. Millie is soon expected to return for the fifth and final season of the show. She will be reportedly paid £250,000 per episode in the 8-part season.

Speaking about her plans in an interview with Seventeen magazine, Millie, 19, said that she is ‘definitely ready to wrap up’. "I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time,” she said. She further added that she is ready to say goodbye to the Stranger Things chapter and start new ones. “I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture,” the Enola Holmes actress shared.

More on Stranger Things spin-off projects

The publication reported that Netflix is looking to follow in the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and launch several spin-off projects based on The Strangers Things franchise. A source informed that they might turn the franchise into a stage show for Broadway and the West End show just like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Other spin-off series that follows the main characters of the show are also being conceived, informed the source.

