Did Mr Beast lie in his latest private jet video that has 135 million views?

Mr Beast, the world’s most popular YouTuber, has caught fire for allegedly lying in one of his videos, featuring his best friend Karl Jacobs and Chris Tyson. The most followed content creator has been accused of creating bogus content in a nearly $1 million video.

The video has been captioned as a $1 vs $500,000 plane ticket. The video surfaced online three weeks ago and amassed 135 million views and 4.7 million likes on it. Despite the video's impressive statistics, one rival YouTuber claimed that something was wrong.

In that video, Mr. Beast rides on planes with varied ticket prices. He starts with the cheapest plane with a $1 ticket and then later he travels to a place that costs $1,000 and then $10,000. He keeps on traveling in more expensive planes, including the ones costing $25,000, $100,000, $300,000 and at the end, the most expensive one that cost around $500,000. In the video, Mr. Beast could be seen with his best friends Karl Jacobs and Chris Tyson.

Did Mr Beast lie in his latest private jet video?

YouTuber 'Bolo' accused Mr. Beast of lying in his latest viral video. He accused Mr. Beast of paying more than $1 for the first flight. According to him, it was not the cheapest flight as claimed by Mr. Beast. He either paid more than $1 or traveled for free because he is a renowned YouTuber. Although, after doing some research, it has been reportedly found that all costs were correct.

About Mr. Beast

Mr. Beast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is a popular YouTuber with over 130 million followers and the platform's fourth most followed social media influencer. He is primarily known for posting films of pricey stunts. He rose to prominence in 2017 after one of his films went viral, garnering tens of thousands of views. He is often seen traveling with his girlfriend, Thea Booysen. The duo have been dating for nearly six months.

