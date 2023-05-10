Did MrBeast buy an entire neighborhood for his employees? Find out

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has allegedly invested in a full neighborhood that allows his employees to live in. As per reports, the 3,000 square feet house is a two-storey building, including four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The neighborhood in question is situated in Greenville, North Carolina's southeast suburbs, which is very close to MrBeast's old home. This is his second house in the same neighborhood.

The idea is to allow a sizable portion of his staff to live nearby if they wish so. This will allow them to live comfortably on his budget and will increase productivity by cutting down on travel time. MrBeast has a history of being incredibly kind to both his friends and strangers. The content developer is renowned for giving extravagant gifts to people, including automobiles, planes, and other luxury stuff. Even though these offerings are very generous, Mr. Beast frequently receives criticism from his audience for making them.

As per reports, a former resident named Bowden who sold his property to MrBeast last year shared that he was at first hesitant to sell his home to the YouTuber, a sentiment that other residents in the block also shared. He said, “We negotiated back and forth and it had to be worth my while. And he wasn’t gonna buy it if it wasn’t worth his while…Some people have been there for a while. Some people, like one neighbor, had only been there for maybe a year.” Bowden reportedly said that MrBeast had stated his plan to have his family and colleagues occupy each of the residences.

About MrBeast

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is a well-known YouTuber and the fourth most followed social media influencer on the site with over 151 million subscribers. His most popular videos feature pricey stunts, for which he is well known. Since one of his videos went viral and received tens of thousands of views in 2017, he has grown to be very well-known. He frequently travels with Thea Booysen, with whom he has been dating for more than six months.

