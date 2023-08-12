Did Naomi Campbell face discrimination in getting ads? Here's what she feels

Naomi Campbell has to be one of the most famous models worldwide. She is the original supermodel and has cemented herself as an icon of the fashion world. She's walked every reputed ramp and every famous brand that might come to mind. Campbell made her debut when she was merely a child, growing up to be the poster girl of the fashion industry. But recently during an interview, she revealed something shocking.

Naomi Campbel was reportedly discriminated against

At the age of eight, she stepped into the limelight when she made her debut in Bob Marley's, Is This Love music video. Following that, while pursuing studies at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, she caught the eye of scouts. At a mere 15 years old, the model graced the cover of British Elle, propelling her to gain wider popularity. As her modeling career became bigger, Campbell walked several runways wearing renowned names like Gianni Versace. Though as per the reports, as her popularity soared, the discrimination she faced also became apparent.

For the British Vogue cover, 4 of the 6 original supermodels reunited recently, i.e. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista. Campbell candidly discussed the discrimination she encountered in the modeling industry. She questioned, "Why was it that I was doing the same job as my colleagues and had to take less money? Why was I booked for the shows but not the ads? I was not close-mouthed." Naomi, alongside Turlington and Evangelista, collectively referred to as the Trinity, were sought after by top names in the fashion world. Evangelista and Turlington once even gave an ultimatum to Dolce & Gabbana, "If you don't use Naomi, you don't get us."

Naomi Cambell being many firsts

In 1988, Naomi achieved a big milestone by becoming the first black model to grace the cover of French Vogue. This historic moment came about when fashion icon Yves St. Laurent issued an ultimatum to the magazine, insisting that he would withdraw his advertisements unless Campbell was the face of the cover. Just a year later, she made history once again as the first black model to feature on the cover of American Vogue's prestigious September issue, widely recognized as the most pivotal and influential edition

Meanwhile, the iconic supermodel expressed that although she has stepped back from the fashion industry, her current motivation comes from witnessing the increase in opportunities for people.

