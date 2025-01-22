Did Naomi Watts Face Struggles with Getting Pregnant While Being In Relationship With Liev Schreiber? Actress Reveals

It appears that Naomi Watts truly did not leave any crumbs while getting candid about her life experiences in her new book titled Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause. In it, she also detailed her struggles with pregnancy during her relationship with former partner Liev Schreiber.

As per People magazine, the actress revealed in the book her determination to carry a child as soon as she could. Watts shared that due to her hormone levels, she was not a suitable candidate for IVF. However, she decided to try “fertility drugs like Clomid and procedures like intrauterine insemination (IUI).”

The Mulholland Drive star wrote about her desperation, mentioning, "I would have eaten my dog’s toenails" if someone told her it would help. Watts described tracking her ovulation and regularly checking her temperature.

She detailed undergoing scans to observe “follicles and the eggs forming,” and said that she and Schreiber would get intimate during the “exact optimal moment of conception.” Unfortunately, this approach did not work out for them.

The actress confessed that her “obsession” with conceiving a child strained her relationship with The Perfect Couple star, but she couldn’t give up on her dream of getting pregnant.

The King Kong star stated that she consistently used ovulation and pregnancy tests, sometimes even testing when she was just an hour late for her period. She also monitored “the pH of my vagina because I’d heard that sperm do better in an alkaline environment than an acidic one.” Watts shared how much money she spent on her journey, adding, “But I would have mortgaged my house to try to solve this problem.”

While in the middle of shooting Eastern Promises, she finally became pregnant. Watts, who performed her own stunts in the film, revealed that due to a previous miscarriage, she felt it was too soon to share her pregnancy news. She didn’t want to make her pregnancy “difficult,” so she simply kept working.

She expressed, “It was yet another example of how, as women, we often do things that put us at risk in order to be team players.”

A few weeks later, while filming a scene with co-star Sinead Cusack, Watts revealed that she felt her first flutter. She shared that she had never experienced that “sensation” before and immediately knew what it meant—the baby was moving.

Watts wrote, “The baby was real. The baby was fighting and strong. My eyes welled with tears.”

For the unversed, the actress and Schreiber, who split in 2016, welcomed two children together: Sasha, 17, and Kai, 16.

