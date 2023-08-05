Did Natalie Portman give subtle hint on ending her marriage amidst husband's affair? Here's what we know

Natalie Portman has made her way back to Australia after living in Sydney for a year. She's here to show her support for the Los Angeles-based Angels Football Club, which she co-founded. She was in Sydney on Friday to attend the Angels Equity Summit at the famous Opera House. Meanwhile, the famous American actress was spotted without her wedding ring in Sydney. Is Natalie planning to end her marriage with Benjamin Millepied?

Why did Natalie Portman ditch her wedding ring on 11th anniversary?

The 42-year-old was photographed walking with her hand in her pocket as she made her way to the event on friday. She was dressed for the occasion in a gray blazer, a white button-up shirt, a pair of jeans and a pair of black flats. She finished off the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a black Crossbody bag. When Portman went to get out of the car, her wedding ring was noticeably absent from her left hand.

According to Page Six, Portman found out about her husband's cheating in early March. The couple almost split up last year, but they were able to work it out. Now, it looks like they are trying to salvage their marriage again.

A source told People that Portman and her husband, who has been married for over a decade, are still together. "He knows he made a huge mistake and he's doing everything he can to make Natalie forgive him and keep the family together," the source said.

Meanwhile, Natalie is extremely private and does not intend for her personal life to be publicised, and her primary concern is the privacy of her children.

Why did Natalie Portman invested millions in a venture far from Hollywood?

Natalie Portman is always at the top of her game when it comes to speaking out about women's issues. She uses her power to speak out boldly about the constant struggles women face, like pay inequality and not being represented in different roles. Time and time again, Portman has made a difference in the lives of women.

Natalie Portman wants to support women's sports, so she co-founded the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team in Los Angeles—Angel City Football Club. In a recent interview, Portman discussed her pride in owning a women's soccer team.

According to the actress, the idea of owning a pro sports team never crossed her mind, but that all changed when she realized that her kids looked at female footballers with the same admiration and admiration as male footballers.

.Meanwhile, Portman is originally from Jerusalem, Israel, while Millepied is originally from Bordeaux in France. They have two children: son Aleph (June 14, 2022) and daughter Amalia (June 6, 2022). The couple met in 2009 during the production of her psychological horror movie Black Swan, which he choreographed and for which she won the Best Actress Oscar. The couple got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012 in Big Sur, California.

