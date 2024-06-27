Did Neil Young Cancel Remainder of Crazy Horse Tour Amidst Illness? Find Out

Musician Neil Young announced on June 25, 2024, that the remaining dates on the tour he has been doing with his group Crazy Horse have been canceled. The reason stated for the cancellation was a sudden illness. Since they last performed in May. He did not specify whether he was among those stricken with the sickness.

The cancellations are for shows as far as three months out from now, which included seven shows in Canada for July along with, three U.S. shows he had scheduled for late September, at the Hollywood Bowl, southern California’s Eddie Vedder-driven Ohana Fest, and Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

More about the reasons behind the unexpected cancelation of the tour

Young said in a statement on his website that the unnamed band members fell ill at some point after their last gig, which took place more than a month ago, on May 22 at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

While the musician did not specify how long were planning for the break, it seemed to have indeed extended through the end of September. A page for Young’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 29 now leads to an error message, and the Bowl now shows as being dark on that date on the official venue calendar.

Advertisement

Young’s statement seemed to leave open the possibility that tickets might stay valid for some dates at a later time, but there was nothing firm on that.

Neil Young emphasized that health is the number one priority for them

A rep for Ohana Fest pointed to a statement on social media that reads: “We are sad to announce that Neil Young with Crazy Horse will no longer be performing at Ohana Festival 2024. Please stay tuned for a lineup update coming as soon as possible; in the meantime, we are wishing the band a speedy recovery.” Bourbon & Beyond posted a similar message, saying to “stay tuned for a replacement announcement.”

In his statement, Young revealed that a couple of members of his team got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob and they are still on the path of recovery. Young ended the post by stating , “Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you and for for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy... Love Earth.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet

Jelly Roll Closes The Night With Halfway To Hell Performance After Three Wins