Did Netflix announce the renewal of Heartbreak High Season 2?

Netflix released the brand new reboot of the 1994 show Heartbreak High. This 2022 Australian television series created by Hannah Carroll Chapman is a remake of the 1994 show that was first screened on Network Ten. While the show is already a hit amongst the young adult audience, they have already started to wonder, will there be a season two? Here is all you need to know. Heartbreak High Netflix

The Official Netflix synopsis of this teen television show states as “An incendiary mural exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.” Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden Creators: Hannah Carroll Chapman

Netflix's Heartbreak High Season 2. Although Netflix has not yet dropped any official statement regarding the release of Heartbreak High Season 2. The first season has eight episodes, all of which premiered on the 14th of September 2022. Season 1 episode 8 titled Three of Swords which was the last episode ended on a high note. Rumor is the show will have a potential season renewal, however, it is too soon to say for certain. Heartbreak High Season 2 Plotline The expected plotline of Heartbreak High Season 2 might entail picking up right where the finale episode of season 1 ended. The show is about a brand new look at Hartley High after twenty long years. The next season might also focus on outsiders, Quinn and Darren, and teen issues like love, sex, and of course heartbreak. Heartbreak High Season 2 Cast Members

The expected cast of the new season is Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia

James Majoos as Darren Rivers

Chloe Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones

Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So

Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy Beckett

Asher Yasbincek as Harper McLean

Thomas Weatherall as Malakal Mitchell

Brodie Townsend as Anthony "Ant" Vaughn

Chika Ikogwe as Josephine "Jojo" Obah

Rachel House as Woodsy

Scott Major as Peter Rivers, Darren's father Along with the main cast, the recurring cast and the guest cast members who might appear in season 2 include: Isabella Mistry as Chaka Cardenes

Ben Oxenbould as Justin McLean

Justin Smith as Jim

Sandy Sharma as Huma Wadia

Maggie Dence as Nan

Ca$h’s grandmother

Ari McCarthy as Chook,

Stephen Hunter as Coach Arkell

Jeremy Lindsay Taylor as Kurt Peterson Heartbreak High Season 2 Total Episodes Just like season 1, season 2 is expected to have 8 episodes in total. Each episode will be of 45 and 52 minutes since most Netflix shows have a constant episode count.