Did Netflix give Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ultimatum regarding the remaining $40 million?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may face financial consequences if they don't produce compelling content for Netflix, as reported by The Sun. The streaming giant has allegedly held discussions with the couple, urging them to create captivating and highly anticipated shows. Failure to do so could jeopardize the remaining portion of their lucrative $100 million-plus contract. With approximately half of the contract already fulfilled, the pressure is on Meghan and Harry to deliver engaging content to meet Netflix's expectations.

Meghan and Harry must step up their game and deliver higher-quality shows, documentaries, and movies to secure the remaining portion of their contract with Netflix. If they fail to do so, the streaming giant is reportedly prepared to terminate the deal prematurely and withhold full payment. According to The Sun's anonymous insider, Netflix was satisfied with the explosive documentary featuring the couple but has since been disappointed with their subsequent projects.

While Prince Harry's Invictus docuseries is still set for release in August, there seems to be a lack of other content from the duo. The pressure is on Meghan and Harry to meet Netflix's expectations and prove their worth in the realm of quality entertainment.

According to the report, Meghan had pitched an idea to Netflix for an animated series centered around a girl inspired by historical female figures. However, Netflix decided not to move forward with the project, suggesting that they did not find it compelling. This seems to align with the recurring theme of the couple facing criticism regarding their creative endeavors.

Regarding the possibility of Netflix severing ties with Meghan and Harry, if they fail to deliver, The Sun's source indicates that the streaming giant would make the situation as embarrassing for the couple as Spotify did. However, it is acknowledged that such a decision would still generate significant attention and negative publicity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated podcast deal with Spotify came to an unexpected end. Disagreements had arisen over the direction of the content and the couple's desired level of creative control, resulting in the cancellation of the contract. Despite the setback, Harry and Meghan remained committed to sharing their voices and narratives through alternative platforms.

