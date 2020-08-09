Did Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham secretly get married two weeks after surprise engagement?

According to Nicola’s recent Instagram activities, the couple may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony. Scroll down for details.

Going by Nicola Peltz’s recent Instagram activity, it is likely that the Beckham offspring--Brooklyn has already tied the knot with model and fiancee Nicola Peltz. Eagle-eyed fans started speculating that the couple might have gotten married after the 25-year-old actress and model took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a photo holding hands with the 21-year-old photographer, while he wears a gold band on his left ring finger.

Check out the picture from her IG Story below:

Rumours of their secret marriage come after Brooklyn proposed to Nicola back on July 1. The couple confirmed their engagement on July 11 on Instagram, with Brooklyn writing, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” along with a photo of him and Nicola, while she showed off her engagement ring and a gorgeous yellow dress, made by her mum-in-law Victoria Beckham.

As of right now, Brooklyn and Nicola haven’t addressed rumours of their marriage yet, but it was reported that the couple will have a big wedding. In fact, The Sun reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at top of the extravagant guest list prepared by Victoria and David Beckham.

An insider told The Sun that: "Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special." One person who was reported to be pivotal in securing the Sussexes' attendance was Brooklyn's own godfather, Sir Elton John. The source added at the time: "Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan’s and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew."

