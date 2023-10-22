'Did not want to get out of bed': When Katy Perry got candid about her depression during THIS period

Katy Perry has been in the public eye for more than 15 years. With such experience also come a lot of lessons and she has learned a thing or two in her long and sordid career. Some of the biggest lessons though came at a time when she was at her lowest phase, struggling with depression. She opened up about it in 2020 with Vogue India.

Katy Perry on her worst phase of depression

Being in the public eye for a long time often puts great pressure on celebrities and their mental health, to have each of their moves judged and dissected can be a bit overwhelming for anyone and it certainly impacted Katy Perry, who struggled a lot with her mental health during a certain point in her career.

During 2017-2018, Katy Perry’s struggle with depression was at its highest, making her unable to even get out of bed at a point in time.

“I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed. In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey,” the American Idol judge had told Vogue India.

The singer discovered a new side of herself in this mental health journey and even emerged as a big advocate for mental health. She became vocal and forthcoming with her opinion in the public sphere and worked to let go of the fear of judgment in the public sphere.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry's cryptic 2013 interview: What was she really saying about Russell Brand?

Katy Perry on using her platform to shed light on the unseen

A celebrity often has the privilege of having a platform where millions of people will listen to their opinions. That’s why it becomes important for them to support causes that need such coverage. Katy Perry has often tried to use her huge popularity to support noble causes.

Whether it’s raising a voice for the welfare of children and women or supporting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, the Grammy-nominated singer has been at the forefront of it all. She even used her platform to support the political cause of Hilary Clinton during the 2016 presidential elections.

“At 35, I’ve checked many boxes off my list and I’m now being challenged to dream new dreams,” Katy Perry told Vogue India in 2020. The singer added, “I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school [psychology and philosophy will be her subjects of choice] and I want to influence good people to run for office.”

Advertisement

At this new stage of her career, the much-beloved singer has realized that she wants to explore other avenues apart from her music as well and make a concentrated effort to learn and explore new things as well for her growth as an individual.

ALSO READ: 'It wasn’t even about a guy!': When Taylor Swift revealed what her Katy Perry did, without actually name-dropping her, that made them 'straight-up enemies'