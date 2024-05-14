Did Olivia Munn Freeze Her Eggs To Grow Her Family With John Mulaney Amid Cancer Treatment? Actress Reveals

Olivia Munn, who only disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago, is now talking about her choice to store her eggs. The 43-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actress revealed in a recent interview with Vogue that she had frozen her eggs three times: once at age 33, once at age 39, and most recently at age 42 after learning she had breast cancer.

Munn told the outlet that her eggs from 33 years ago were great, but when she was 39, none of them worked. She mentioned that as you get older, your eggs can be wonderful for one month and then not so good for the next.

Facing cancer: Olivia Munn's journey to expand her family

She claimed that their month together at 39 wasn't very enjoyable. After learning of her diagnosis, they decided that this would be an excellent month to try one more round of egg retrievals.

She said, "John and I talked about it a lot, and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but we didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation." Malcolm, her 2-year-old son, is her child with comedian John Mulaney.

The actress' doctors stated that radiation and chemotherapy for breast cancer can severely impair a person's ability to conceive and, in certain situations, completely remove the option. This is especially true since Munn's treatment included forcing her body into menopause on purpose, as Vogue reported.

Munn revealed that she and Mulaney, 41, talked about delaying her treatment so that Mulaney may have her last round of egg retrieval before she fully committed to receiving "aggressive" treatment for her luminal B-type cancer.

She stated she and Mulaney had chosen to give it another go, even though she knew it was risky because overdosing on the hormones required for egg retrieval could cause more cancer cells to proliferate. She said to Vogue, "We just wanted a few more eggs. We hoped to make one embryo from this retrieval, and at my age, one in ten eggs are healthy."

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's journey to parenthood

After her final extraction, doctors were only able to obtain seven eggs from her, not the ten that were originally planned. Munn and Mulaney now had to wait to find out which of the seven produced a viable embryo.

Munn recalled receiving a phone call from their doctor a few hours later, informing them that they had two healthy embryos. Munn and John burst into tears as they were overcome with emotion. The importance was profound: not only had they succeeded in one retrieval, but Munn would not have to face any additional risks to her health. The moment was simply amazing.

In March 2024, Munn disclosed to the public that she had been diagnosed with cancer and that she had undergone a double mastectomy. Taking advantage of the occasion, the actress urged people to get cancer screenings and take charge of their health.

Mulaney informed Vogue of his partner's choice to make her cancer diagnosis public, saying, "We are very protective of our little life, but I knew from the day she was diagnosed that the risk assessment test her doctor had done open-and-shut saved her life. So, while we like to lead our life privately, I was completely supportive of Olivia sharing her story."

ALSO READ: ‘It Was A Big Decision’: Olivia Munn Reveals She Underwent Hysterectomy As Part Of Breast Cancer Treatment