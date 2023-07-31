Did Olivia Wilde take a sly dig at Harry Style's tattoo reveal? Actress says 'Stop treating women...'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are in the news again together. The last time the two made headlines, they were in between a very messy promotion for their movie Don't Worry Darling. Shortly after the fiasco the couple reportedly broke up. Recently Styles was seen on a boat with his friends, flashing his numerous tattoos, but one particular tattoo piqued fans' curiosity. The ink on the singer's thigh read Olivia in Italic, which left many wondering if it was dedicated to his ex by any chance. Wilde on the other posted a quote, that might be a push-back at the allegations.

Olivia Wilde post quote against Harry Style's tattoo allegations?

After the news broke about the As It Was singer's tattoo allegedly dedicated to the Booksmart director, people were waiting with anticipation to see if she'll react. The 39-year-old posted a quote today saying, "Stop treating women like shit when they're alive," with the late Sinéad O'Connor's picture in the back group.

While it looks like that the post was dedicated to the recently deceased singer, many have wondered if the quote might have a double meaning; taking a slight dig at the current situation where she's being targeted by people after Style's tattoo reveal.

Harry Styles' tattoo allegedly dedicated to Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles was photographed yesterday on a boat in Bolsena, Italy, flashing what seems to be a tattoo dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. The tattoo believed to read Olivia in italic font, was visible on the singer's thigh in the pictures obtained by Page Six.

During the outing in Bolsena, Italy, Harry Styles displayed the tattoo on his thigh, wearing green swim shorts and a green-and-white plaid button-up. He enjoyed the day on a boat with friends, including former Late Late Show host James Corden and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski.

After Harry Styles was spotted with the tattoo, some fans right away speculated that it could be dedicated to the Don't Worry Darling Director. However, others raised the possibility that it might be related to the One Direction song Olivia from their 2015 album Made in the A.M. Due to the distance, the photos were taken from, there were questions about whether the tattoo indeed spelled out the name Olivia.

Meanwhile, Harry Style just got done with his two year long world tour called Love on Tour, which grossed $105 million USD. Styles' was the first to launch a major music tour in 2021 after the pandemic.

