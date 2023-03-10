Did Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel take a sly dig at the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident with his comment?

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for the third time. Jimmy is undoubtedly the most secure choice as he can handle anything with love and humor. The Oscars made headlines last year when Will Smith slapped host and comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the latter made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The infamous incident has given rise to a plethora of humorous memes since then.

Jimmy Kimmel, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” had no idea about returning to the Oscars as host before the announcement. Kimmel last hosted the show in 2018. The late-night talker will be back at the Oscars on Sunday night to mark his hat trick on the global stage. He will be the first to present the ceremony that saw the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident last year.

Jimmy Kimmel shares his plan for Oscar’s night

It looks like Jimmy Kimmel is not going to let history repeat itself. In an interview, Kimmel took a sly jibe at last year's slapgate incident and shared how he would respond if anyone tries to slap him.

He jokingly said, “Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s–t out of them on television. The comedian then expressed his thoughts about the upcoming event. “Well, whatever I say about it, it’s going to have to be great, right?” Kimmel said. Jimmy Kimmel does not want another event like that to take place, despite the fact that it raised the award show's viewership slightly the prior year.

What’s the Oscars "envelopegate" controversy?

The "slapgate" controversy is not the first in the history of the Oscars. There are other controversies that happened at the Oscars before the slap. The 2017 "envelopegate" controversy has been one of the most memorable ones. Kimmel, who was hosting the 2017 Oscars, was held in charge of the horrible mix-up. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelopes and La La Land was named the best film winner over Moonlight, the actual winner. Kimmel said he has no idea how the envelope incident occurred, but he feels it surely rekindled everyone’s interest in the Oscars.

Also read: Where can you watch Oscars 2023? Date, time and other details | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Jr NTR says 'we are going to carry the whole nation' on team RRR walking the Oscars' red carpet | PINKVILLA