Did Ozzy Osbourne cheat on his wife, Sharon? Exploring his self-admitted connection with hairstylist Michelle Pugh

The 40-year marriage of heavy metal singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne and her wife British-American television personality, Sharon Osbourne has been the talk of the town. The former couple met for the first time in 1970 when her father was working as Black Sabbath’s manager and the couple got serious when Sharon took over managing duties after Ozzy left Black Sabbath. The marriage had various ups and downs as Ozzy once confessed to having an affair and cheating on his wife with celebrity hairstylist Michelle Pugh, as she found out about it by retracing the rock star’s digital footprints.

Ozzy Osbourne cheated on his wife, Sharon?

After falling in love and working together, they got married in Hawaii in 1982. While it was not the first marriage for the heavy metal singer-songwriter, the then 18-year-old Sharon was head over heels in love with him. Sharon Osbourne once also revealed her husband Ozzy Osbourne cheated on her and stepped outside of the marriage in its early days. The singer once admitted to cheating and later regretted saying, "I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore."

Ozzy Osbourne’s former mistress has claims about their ‘chemistry’

The Black Sabbath singer admitted to being a sex addict and is having therapy but her former hairstylist reveals that they connected on an "emotional level." According to the Sun , Osbourne’s ex-mistress Michelle Pugh has spoken for the first time about their explosive affair as she revealed that Ozzy made her feel like "the most worshipped woman in the world". The celebrity hairstylist claimed that he first pursued her as he insisted the relationship was purely sexual, stemming from his sex addiction. On the other hand, Michelle is adamant their time together was so much more than that as she gives shocking claims about their affair.

