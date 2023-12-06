Did Ozzy Osbourne have any addictions? Exploring his journey through substance disorder as he reveals the most addictive thing used by him

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Ozzy Osbourne was a part of the legendary band Black Sabbath until one day, he wasn't. Unfortunately, his bandmates were forced to kick him out as he could not get his drug addiction under control. It wasn't until his wife, Sharon Osbourne, stepped in and encouraged him, helping him throughout his stint with rehab, that he changed for the better.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ozzy Osbourne had a candid conversation about abusing drugs throughout his career. Today, we take a look at his journey battling substance addiction.

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about his journey with addiction

Starting off with the reason why he became addicted to substances, he shared, "I've always been self-medicating because I've never liked the way I felt. I've had great success in my life, but I've never felt great about myself." He also struggled with his alcohol addiction and shared a personal anecdote saying, "One of the last things my father said to me before he died, he said, 'Do something about your drinking.' So I had a drink."

It wasn't until Elizabeth Taylor checked in herself to rehab that Ozzy realized that he should be doing the same. What pushed him even further was the fact that his wife Sharon was pregnant at the time. However, even after his stint in rehab, he relapsed. He kept going back to rehab throughout his career.

Ozzy Osbourne reveals the most addictive thing he ever had

On a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the family answered a fan's question about legalizing marijuana for recreational use. In his response, the 75-year-old rock legend equated marijuana use with tobacco consumption.

He said, "I think it should be legalized everywhere, I will say this: it is unquestionably a gateway drug. However, I would prefer that individuals consume marijuana rather than tobacco. Without a doubt, tobacco is the most addicting substance I've ever placed in my body."

Ozzy Osbourne shares a message to the musicians out there who are struggling with addiction

In the interview, he also spoke about how the toughest part of his journey was the first drink after being sober for a while since it would consume him with guilt. He shared, "And you know what you do? You drink more to get rid of that guilt. It's just that and it's over."

Ozzy Osbourne also shared a message for musicians who are struggling with addiction. He shared, "All I can say is, I'm 72 years of age. Most of the people that I drank with are dead. And the ones that aren't, that still continue to drink, are going to be dead soon. It's not a happy ending. If you want to carry on drinking, my hat goes off to you."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

