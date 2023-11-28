Did Paris Hilton have a surrogate? Exploring the reality TV star's second pregnancy

Trigger Warning: This article has references to surrogacy, life, and death.

Paris Hilton wears many hats. She is a phenomenal singer, model, actress, businesswoman, and socialite. Besides being a dynamic force, she is also a daughter and wife. The actress married Carter Reum in 2021 and has two children. Recently, the singer announced the birth and name of her second child. In an interview with Glamour UK in February, Paris Hilton spoke about having kids through surrogacy and not carrying her kids. Read to find out.

Did Paris Hilton have a surrogate?

Paris Hilton is a mother of two now. Paris Hilton explained why she opted to birth to her baby through surrogacy in three ways. The 41-year-old reality star told Glamour UK in a February 23 piece that one of the reasons she chose surrogacy to have baby Phoenix was because she observed labor and it scared her.

She told the publication, "When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth, and that traumatized me," adding that even if she was 20, she would still have a baby through surrogacy. Another factor was that she was scared.

The Good Time singer added, "I want a family so bad. It's just the physical aspect of it. I'm absolutely terrified... The two things that scare me the most in the world are childbirth and death."

She also discussed how the violence she experienced in high school at Provo Canyon in Utah made her hesitate to seek the medical attention she would require throughout pregnancy and labor. "I'm just so scared. Leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that, the shots, the IVs that they put in."

How many kids does Paris Hilton have?

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have added a new member to their family, a newborn girl named London, who joins their 10-month-old son Phoenix. The pair confirmed their happy news on Thanksgiving, with Paris captioning a photo of her daughter wearing a pink onesie with her daughter's name, "Thankful for my baby girl."

The couple's newest bundle of joy arrives just a month after The Simple Life alum—who married Carter in 2021 after two years of dating—gave an inside look at life at home with baby Phoenix, as well as her and her husband's hopes for growing their family.

But, even before her little princess arrived, the 42-year-old was enjoying her new position as a mother to Phoenix, whom she and Carter Reum welcomed via surrogate in January. In fact, meeting Carter enabled the reality star to realize her lifetime dream of having her own children.

