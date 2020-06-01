Did Park Seo Joon and Ahn Bo Hyun have a real life feud on the sets of Itaewon Class? Latter clears the air

During a recent interview, Ahn Bo-hyun was quizzed about his supposed rivalry with his Itaewon Class co-star, Park Seo-joon. Read below to know what the 32-year-old actor had to reveal on the same.

One of the most popular K-dramas of 2020 that had everyone talking was Itaewon Class, which was led by Park Seo-joon as Park Sae-ro-yi. Along with Park, Itaewon Class saw some stellar performances like Ahn Bo-hyun's villainous portrayal of Jang Geun-won. The onscreen rivalry shared between Sae-ro-yi and Geun-won was one of the highlights of the addictive series. However, there were certain rumours floating around that Ahn wasn't the biggest fan of Seo-joon IRL while filming for the popular JTBC drama. There was apparently a scene between the two where both actors weren't given equal opportunity to film multiple takes that irked Bo-hyun.

However, clearing the air was Ahn himself who spoke on Ask Us Anything, via Soompi, about how he shares a very cordial equation with his co-star and that they're the same age as well. Talking about the speculated incident, Bo-hyun stated that as he was the villain of the story, he felt that he hadn't shot enough takes. However, the director Kim Sung-yoon gave him the OK immediately and moved on. The 32-year-old actor felt that he was lacking and wanted to try filming the sequence one more time but Kim instead stated, 'Okay, next scene!' However, when it was Park's turn, the 31-year-old actor spent a lot of time filming the same scene over and over. Hence, Ahn playfully told Sung-yoon, 'You filmed Seo-joon for so much longer than me,' in front of his co-star.

"Seo-joon’s spectrum is incredible. He’s truly in his own league. We’re really close. He lives across the street from me. We even met up a week ago. We’ve all been hanging out even after the drama ended," Bo-hyun added while complimenting Park.

We're glad that the rumours have finally been put to rest!

