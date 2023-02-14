Did Penn Badgley just call out Netflix and fans for glorifying serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer?

Penn Badgley of You fame might play a stalker, obsessive lover, and killer Joe Goldberg in the popular psychological thriller, he does not want fans to be attracted to the character. And now, the actor has placed the blame on the streaming giant Netflix for romanticizing real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer. This is quite surprising considering his show You streams on the same platform. Scroll below to find out what he has to say. Penn Badgley SLAMS Netflix for glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley was asked what he has to say about fans and viewers being attracted to real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy. Responding to the question, the Gossip Girl alum said, “You need to look at that. Inside,” he told the media outlet, as he let out a chuckle. Talking about his own character Joe Goldberg in You, he said, "Now, to be fair, with our show, we have created something where you're meant to fall in love with him, so that's on us."