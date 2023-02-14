Did Penn Badgley just call out Netflix and fans for glorifying serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer?
Penn Badgley of You fame might play a stalker, obsessive lover, and killer Joe Goldberg in the popular psychological thriller, he does not want fans to be attracted to the character. And now, the actor has placed the blame on the streaming giant Netflix for romanticizing real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer. This is quite surprising considering his show You streams on the same platform. Scroll below to find out what he has to say.
Penn Badgley SLAMS Netflix for glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer
In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley was asked what he has to say about fans and viewers being attracted to real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy.
Responding to the question, the Gossip Girl alum said, “You need to look at that. Inside,” he told the media outlet, as he let out a chuckle. Talking about his own character Joe Goldberg in You, he said, "Now, to be fair, with our show, we have created something where you're meant to fall in love with him, so that's on us."
Continuing further, he added, "Ted Bundy? That's on you! Jeffrey Dahmer? That's on—that's on Netflix, OK? That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix!"
It should be noted that Zac Efron played Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. On the other hand, Evan Peters essayed the role of Dahmer in Dahmer-MONSTER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
More about Penn Badgley’s You Season 4
The first part of the fourth season of You was released on the streaming platform on February 9. The second installment of the season will be out on March 9. Apart from Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Tati Gabrielle also reprised her role as Marienne Bellamy. Apart from them as the leading cast members, the thriller also features Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.
