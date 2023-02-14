Did Penn Badgley just call out Netflix and fans for glorifying serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer?

Penn Badgley slammed the streaming giant and fans alike for romanticizing real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy. Read on to know more.

Updated on Feb 14, 2023
Penn Badgley in You Season 4, Evan Peters in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Images: Netflix YouTube)
Penn Badgley in You Season 4, Evan Peters in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Images: Netflix YouTube)

Penn Badgley of You fame might play a stalker, obsessive lover, and killer Joe Goldberg in the popular psychological thriller, he does not want fans to be attracted to the character. And now, the actor has placed the blame on the streaming giant Netflix for romanticizing real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer. This is quite surprising considering his show You streams on the same platform. Scroll below to find out what he has to say.

Penn Badgley SLAMS Netflix for glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley was asked what he has to say about fans and viewers being attracted to real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy.

Responding to the question, the Gossip Girl alum said, “You need to look at that. Inside,” he told the media outlet, as he let out a chuckle. Talking about his own character Joe Goldberg in You, he said, "Now, to be fair, with our show, we have created something where you're meant to fall in love with him, so that's on us."

Evan Peters in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Image: Netflix YouTube)

Continuing further, he added, "Ted Bundy? That's on you! Jeffrey Dahmer? That's on—that's on Netflix, OK? That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix!"

It should be noted that Zac Efron played Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. On the other hand, Evan Peters essayed the role of Dahmer in Dahmer-MONSTER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

More about Penn Badgley’s You Season 4

The first part of the fourth season of You was released on the streaming platform on February 9. The second installment of the season will be out on March 9. Apart from Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Tati Gabrielle also reprised her role as Marienne Bellamy. Apart from them as the leading cast members, the thriller also features Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

FAQs

Where can I watch Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix.
Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer in the new Netflix series?
Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
When did You Season 4 release?
You Season 4 released on February 9.
Credits: Entertainment Tonight/ Netflix YouTube

