Did Pete Davidson Really Run Out After Seeing Kim Kardashian at SNL Reunion?

Pete Davidson found himself in an uncomfortable situation at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary celebration when he unexpectedly crossed paths with his ex, Kim Kardashian. According to reports, the comedian wasted no time in making an exit, avoiding any direct interaction with Kardashian. Given their history, it’s no surprise that the encounter was far from smooth.

Davidson and Kardashian, who dated for nine months between 2021 and 2022 after meeting behind the scenes at SNL, are reportedly not on speaking terms. While they briefly exchanged words at the Met Gala in 2023, their interaction at the SNL reunion was anything but friendly.

As soon as Kardashian arrived at the afterparty hosted by Chris Rock, a friend of Davidson allegedly said, “I gotta get Pete out of here. Pete’s got to go,” according to The US Sun. A fan video even captured the moment Kardashian walked past Davidson on the red carpet without acknowledging him.

While People reported that the exes did have a brief and casual conversation at an afterparty, sources confirm that it wasn’t romantic. Since their split, both have moved on with different partners—Kim with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Pete with Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders—but both are now reportedly single.

Advertisement

Though Davidson has stated in the past that he remains friendly with most of his exes, his dynamic with Kardashian seems to be an exception. While he still holds “love and respect” for her, according to a friend, it’s clear that avoiding run-ins is his preferred approach. As for Kardashian, she’s focused on finding a more “age-appropriate” partner moving forward, making it unlikely that these two will rekindle any kind of close friendship.