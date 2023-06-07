Did Pete Davidson say ‘F*ck you' to PETA over dog purchase? Here's what we know

Pete Davidson, known for his sharp wit and unfiltered humor, found himself in a heated exchange with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) over his recent dog purchase. The dispute escalated when Davidson left an explicit voicemail for Daphna Nachminovitch, senior VP of cruelty investigations at PETA, defending his decision and expressing his frustration in no uncertain terms.

Defending his choice amidst allergy concerns

In the voicemail obtained by Page Six, Davidson passionately defended his dog purchase, citing severe allergies as a barrier to adopting just any breed. He explained, "My mom's f--king dog who is 2 years old died a week before so we're all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog." He continued “So why don’t you do your research before you f–king create news stories for people because you’re boring…” Davidson emphasized that the dog was intended for his grieving mother, not for himself. He concluded the call with, “F–k you and suck my d–k.”

PETA responds and challenges Davidson's claims

PETA, undeterred by Davidson's fiery voicemail, doubled down on their criticism, stating that there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog. They asserted that if Davidson had conducted thorough research, he would have discovered alternative options. The organization aimed to raise awareness about the importance of adopting instead of buying pets from stores.

Emotional turmoil and regret

While Davidson's voicemail garnered attention for its explicit language, he later addressed the incident in a statement to TMZ, attributing his outburst to the grief he and his family were experiencing over the loss of their dog. Davidson expressed regret for his choice of words but remained steadfast in defending himself and his family against PETA's public scrutiny.

In conclusion, the clash between Pete Davidson and PETA over his dog purchase highlights the ongoing debate surrounding pet adoption and responsible pet ownership. Despite the controversy, Davidson's emotional state and desire to support his grieving mother were factors that contributed to the intensity of his response. The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities and sensitivities surrounding animal welfare issues.

