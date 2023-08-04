Did police find sufficient evidence in Cardi B’s mic-throwing incident? Details inside

A criminal battery investigation into Cardi B has been dropped and the rapper has been cleared of any potential charges related to a microphone-throwing incident at a concert last weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. The incident took place when an audience member threw a cup with an unknown liquid at the rapper after she asked for water to cool down in the desert heat. In response, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd, reportedly hitting a woman who later contacted police about the incident. The case has been closed due to insufficient evidence, and no arrests were made.

Cardi B's mic-throwing incident

Cardi B was performing at the Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on a hot Saturday when she made a playful request to the crowd – to throw some water on her to cool her down. However, instead of water, an attendee tossed a cup with an unknown liquid at the rapper, which seemed to trigger her response. Frustrated, she picked up her microphone and hurled it into the crowd.

Investigation closed due to insufficient evidence

The incident was caught on camera by multiple fans, and video footage immediately began circulating online, drawing millions of views. The microphone reportedly hit a woman in the crowd, prompting her to come forward and report the incident to the Las Vegas police. In a statement, the victim said she was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage." However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that the case had been closed due to insufficient evidence, and no charges would be filed. Cardi B's representatives have not provided any immediate comment on the matter.

Despite the controversy, Cardi B continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry. Known for her chart-topping hits like 'Bodak Yellow,' 'I Like It," and 'WAP' (a duet with Megan Thee Stallion), she has amassed a significant fanbase and has received widespread recognition for her contributions to music. While the recent incident has once again highlighted the challenges performers face when dealing with unruly crowds, Cardi B's status as a chart-topping artist and influential figure in the music industry remains unshaken.

