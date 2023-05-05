Did pranksters mow a giant penis onto the lawn at King Charles’ Coronation site?

King Charles’ Coronation is now just around the corner. The much-talked-about royal event is slated to take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. It will be followed by a huge celebration and concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle the next day. While the preparations are underway in full swing, looks like some pranksters have initiated chaos in their own way. Speaking of which, according to a report in the New York Post, a giant penis has been mowed onto the lawns of the Coronation site just two days prior to the event. Read on to know more.

What did pranksters do at King Charles III’s Coronation site?

Pranksters have mowed a giant penis onto the famous grounds of the Royal Crescent in Bath, England. It is the same site where a major coronation party is set to be thrown in just two days’ time.

The venue is lined with fancy homes that date back to the 18th century and form the shape of a crescent on the street. This street is famous around the world for having a ‘perfect lawn’.

A Georgian-themed party is set to take place there on Saturday in celebration of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s official coronation.

It still remains to be known if law enforcement has been involved in finding out who the pranksters are.

More on King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

King Charles III’s Coronation concert will be attended by 20,000 members, including invited guests and the common public, while millions across the globe will be streaming the event on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds. BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore said, "We are bringing the nation together for this once-in-a-generation occasion, broadcast exclusively across the BBC live from Windsor Castle. We have a world-class line up of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment."

Performers at the royal event include the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench.

