Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approach paparazzi before ‘catastrophic’ car chase around NYC? Details here

The infamous car chase involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been making headlines since the last couple of days. The more details about the ‘catastrophic’ car chase seem to be coming to light, which keeps shifting the narrative of the story. While some people believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have brought this on themselves, others think that the couple is exaggerating the incident of an actual car chase.

Now, according to the new reports, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who first approached paparazzi before the car chase. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in car chase

Due to the severity of allegations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, several people have decided to come forward to tell their side of stories with some photo agencies even releasing their own statements. The report from Page Six suggests that it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who first wanted to approach the photographers. Reportedly, the couple wanted everyone to get their pictures to do their jobs. However, right after these pictures were taken, things escalated very quickly.

According to Ashley Hansen, the Sussexes walked through the group of photographers to hop onto their car. However, at a certain point, these photographers were blocked off by the couple's security team and paparazzi decided to tail them to get a better shot. There were about 11 photographers who chased them, either via car or a bike.

Several photographers opened up about their side of story but the accounts seem to be conflicting when it came to a car chase. There are also reports that Prince Harry even filmed the photographers who were chasing them. According to Page Six, Prince Harry thought this to be the closest to the feeling his mother Princess Diana felt when she was killed in a 1997 car crash.

Buckingham Palace has not made any comment on the car chase incident involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reportedly, relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal family has been strained ever since they stepped down from their position as senior royals. It further deteriorated with the release of Prince Harry’s memoir. Harry even attended King Charles III's crowning ceremony alone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Princess Diana's favourite hotel caused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car crash incident