Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blame Queen Elizabeth’s death for career failures? Here’s what we know

A royal expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s media empire is crumbling down. While talking to The Sun, biographer Angela Lavin said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s value is not as high as it used to be and that their future projects in media are most likely to be ‘a disaster’. Though Sussexes' deal with Spotify was a ‘huge blow’, they still have got deals with Random House and Netflix. In April, Meghan Markle also signed with the talent agency WME.

Now, a new report claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle think that outside forces are responsible for the career failures. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their career failures

On Saturday, The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe outside forces are responsible for their career failures after taking a step back from their royal duties. An insider told the publication that the couple believes Covid-19, economic downturns, and death of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth had a negative impact on their attempts to build careers in the entertainment industry.

Just a couple of months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal duties; coronavirus pandemic had sent the world into lockdown.

Just one month after the Sussexes gave a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Edinburg passed away at the age of 99. In the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed their unhappiness towards the royal family, even claiming that they were racists.

In August 2022, Meghan Markle launched the Archetypes podcast with Spotify but it was overshadowed by the death of Queen Elizabeth next month. Last month, it was announced that Spotify and Sussexes have decided to part ways and Archetypes will not be getting renewed for the second season. Spotify executives also labeled the couple as lazy.

