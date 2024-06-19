Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reach Out To Kate Middleton Amid Family Tensions? Peace Offering Explained

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are extending an olive branch to Princess Kate, hoping to mend their strained relationship. This news comes from an insider of the Royal Family. Over the years, the bond between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with that of Prince William and Princess Kate has been weakening.

In 2020, Meghan and Harry resigned as senior royals thus relocating into America. Ever since tensions have soared especially after their Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 and release of Harry’s memoir Spare in 2023. These public statements have only made things worse between Kate and William.

Health problems and trying to get in touch

In March 2024, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis a month before Princess Kate revealed her own. Though he returned to the UK to be there for his father, he hasn’t seen Kate since she was diagnosed.

The family rift is about to be mended from the inside; Meghan and Harry go through a lot, said an anonymous source who spoke with Closer magazine: “Meghan's desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them – appearing like some sort of royal savior could only do her image good. And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate - she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”

Future unknown

Whether or not Princess Kate will accept Prince William again remains unknown. While Harry has plans for several visits to the UK this year, none of his recent trips included meetings with King Charles or Prince William.

However, it seems like the Sussexes are determined to reconcile but if the royal family is ready or not time will tell. So far these efforts by Meghan and Harry towards reaching out could form part of a first step towards healing this broken family that runs deep.

