Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REJECT Archie's royal title over the fear of mockery?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have turned down their son Archie Harrison's royal title over the fear of mockery. According to a report, via US Weekly, royal biographer Andrew Morton has stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not approve of a certain word inside the title, which may have been the cause of them rejecting the honour that their son might have been bestowed with as a royal family member.

"[Archie] could have taken the title [of] the Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honorary title, but [Harry and Meghan] decided against that because they felt that the word 'dumb' in the word 'Dumbarton' would have been used as mockery when Archie went to school," Morton said, via US Weekly. He also noted that the Sussex royals are sensitive about their image, adding that they were "perfectly clear" of not wanting a title for Archie, and left it upon the child to grow older and decide whether he wants to have a title for himself or not.

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess, however, said that the palace didn't want to give their kid the title of a prince or princess, and the security that comes with it. "This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I'm going, 'Hold on a second. How does that work? If he's not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe,'" Meghan Markle noted.

The Sussexes also have a daughter named Lilibet Diana, who hasn't been given a title too, as yet.

