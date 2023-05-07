Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Misan Harriman take a dig at royals with Archie’s birthday post?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie just turned four years old on May 6 – the same day King Charles III was officially crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom at his coronation ceremony. On the special day, Misan Harriman, photographer and a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took to his social media space and wished Archie a happy birthday. However, netizens believe he also threw shade at the royals with his Instagram post. Read on and find out why.

Misan Harriman takes a dig at royals with Archie’s birthday post?

Yesterday, Harriman took to his Instagram space to wish Archie on his birthday. The photographer posted a screengrab featuring baby Archie from Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. In the snapshot, the toddler can be seen facing away from the camera as he reaches out to touch a picture frame of his late grandmother, Princess Diana. Sharing the photo, Harriman captioned the post, “Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look at Misan Harriman’s post for Archie below

Just like many royalists, it looks like Harriman too remembered Diana on King Charles’ coronation day. It is a known fact that King Charles and Princess Diana had a tumultuous marriage amid the former’s affair with his now-wife Queen Camilla. Diana continues to rule people’s hearts even decades after her tragic death in a car accident in August 1997.

Royal fans slam King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony

Recently, many royalists took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Camilla’s coronation as queen, as they remembered Princess Diana. A user wrote, ‘With King Charles and Queen Camila’s #Coronation, I think we should all take a step back and remember the real Queen’, while another fan commented, ‘King Charles may have elevated Queen Consort to Queen Camila but the world elevated Princess Diana to Queen of people's hearts #Coronation.”

