Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team drive on the 'wrong side' during car chase incident? Witness REACTS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines when they got into a reported near-fatal “car chase”. It was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan’s car was chased by the paparazzi and the couple’s team described it as “chaotic”. A witness who was in close proximity to all the action revealed what really happened. Now, it seems like there are two sides to the story. A taxi driver has come forward to narrate the incident from his point of view. He disclosed that the incident narrated by Harry and Meghan’s team was rather “exaggerated.”

Was Prince Harry and Meghan’s team at fault?

A taxi driver named Sukhcharn Singh, who picked up Harry, Meghan, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, observed that they “obviously didn’t grow up in New York.” He went on to describe the incident as actually being exaggerated as he said, “I think that’s all, you know, exaggerated. I don’t think I’d call it a chase.” Another witness, a photographer who witnessed the incident, said that the Sussexes’ security team was the one that pulled dangerous maneuvers and ended up blocking the streets in an attempt to evade the paparazzi.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said, “They were heading east on 57th Street and came to a stop at a red light at 8th Avenue.” They added, “It’s two lanes of traffic in each direction, and they pulled out onto the opposite side of the road into oncoming traffic. But they got stuck in the middle of the road. It caused absolute chaos.”

Another photographer that spoke to ITV’s Good Morning Britain expressed that it was the driver’s fault. They added, “Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience.” A high-ranking NYPD officer denied the claims saying the chase “definitely wasn’t two hours” while adding that its escort had 20 minutes of contact with the envoy.

What really happened?

After Harry and Meghan attended the award ceremony at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, they got into an SUV at 10 pm. The security team circled the streets while they were followed by 6 vehicles and multiple photographers on motorcycles. Reportedly one vehicle mounted a curb while two cops reported having a “near miss.” The NYPD then escorted Meghan and Harry to a police station, where they ended up waiting for 15 minutes before getting into Mr. Singh’s taxi. When the taxi was blocked by a bin lorry, it headed back to the station. Mr. Singh recalled the incident by saying, “They didn’t say much. They just asked my name, and then after that, Harry said, ‘Thanks’ and ‘Have a good day.’” He also said that the couple paid the $17 fair and left a $50 tip. The police blocked the traffic so Harry and Meghan could arrive at their friend’s on the Upper East Side around midnight.

Princess Diana’s Head of Security talks about the incident

Ken Wharfe, who was Diana’s head of security for 6 years, has shared his opinion on the incident. He pointed out that the couple’s security team “badly mishandled” the situation. He spoke with The Sun about what went wrong, “It should have been a very, very simple operation of escorting VIPs from one place to another, but it turned out to be an absolute disaster.”

Another protection officer who asked to remain anonymous said, “What a s***show. Stepping into a taxi during that mess was madness.”

Mark Selden, who is the founder of Allstar Security, said the story that was portrayed to the media was “a bit suspect.” He added, “To be in a place where you’re driving around for two hours is a bit suspicious. Your security team is supposed to have things mapped out.”

