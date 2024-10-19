Did Prince Harry And Prince William Ever Accept Sean Diddy Combs' Party Invites? Find Out As Rep Reveals Rapper Was 'Obsessed' With Royals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

As it turns out, Sean Diddy Combs was allegedly obsessed with Prince William and Prince Harry. Despite being invited more than 10 times, Rob Shuter, Diddy's publicist in the early 2000s, claimed that the British royals were never present at the rapper's famed parties.

Talking to BBC News, Shuter implied that the two Princes were sought after by Combs, who sent them over ten invitations to his parties. Regardless of his attempts to pay for their flights, lodgings, and even personal security, William and Harry repeatedly refused.

Shuter said, "Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage."

Shuter noted that the rapper never knew the princes personally, yet he kept large pictures of the royals framed in his New York City home. He made it clear that the princes never attended his notorious white parties. He added that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex never accepted his invites and they were never part of Diddy's world.

In response to the viral theories about his "freak-offs" or "white parties", a spokesperson of Diddy told the outlet, "It’s disappointing to see the media and social commentators twist these cultural moments into something they were not." The rapper's "freak-offs" have been associated with forced sexual performances. As per the outlet, Diddy's Beverley Hills neighbors called the police over 14 times in seven years during his notorious parties.

The spokesperson continued, "Shaming celebrities who attended, taking video clips and photos out of context, and trying to link these events to false allegations is simply untrue."

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2011, Combs brought up his interest in asking the princes to hang out with him when they were young, i.e. in the early 2000s. Due to the brothers' reputation in their youth, at that time, the rapper thought they might enjoy his wild parties.

Sean Diddy Combs is currently embroiled in sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for purposes of prostitution charges. He was caught on the 17th of September at a hotel in Manhattan and has entered not-guilty pleas. He was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail.

