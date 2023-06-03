Did Prince Harry betray Queen Elizabeth in her final moments because of his memoir?

Prince Harry's decision to write a memoir has been met with criticism, with a friend of Queen Elizabeth II accusing him of adding unnecessary misery to the final months of her life. The late monarch, who had been dealing with physical pain and declining health, reportedly experienced increased distress due to the actions of her grandson. This revelation sheds light on the strained relationship between Harry and the royal family, particularly during a vulnerable period for the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth's suffering in her final months

According to a close friend of Queen Elizabeth, her last years were marked by significant pain and challenges, particularly after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021. As her health deteriorated, she faced difficulties with her vision, hearing, and mental clarity. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, the Queen made limited public appearances, and even those required tremendous effort on her part.

Harry and Meghan's unrelenting criticism

The friend criticized Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for their public statements and interviews during this sensitive time. The insider argued that the couple should have refrained from making hurtful remarks, considering the Queen's declining health and recent widowhood. Instead, they continued to share their grievances about the royal family, attacking the Queen's lifelong work. The friend expressed deep disappointment at Harry's decision to announce his memoir, considering his grandmother's delicate state.

Vow of silence or empty promises?

Responding to recent claims that Harry and Meghan would refrain from discussing their royal family woes, the friend expressed skepticism. They highlighted the anger and disgust felt by some of the Queen's friends regarding the couple's actions during her final years. The friend dismissed the notion that a vow of silence would mitigate the damage caused by the couple's previous statements and publications.

Prince Harry's memoir and the continuous public criticism directed towards the royal family have brought the strained relationship between Harry, Meghan, and the monarchy into the spotlight. The late Queen Elizabeth II faced significant challenges during her final months, and the actions of her grandson allegedly added to her distress. While the royal family continues to grapple with the aftermath of these public revelations, it remains to be seen how the relationship between Harry and his family will evolve in the future.

