Did Prince Harry break his and Meghan Markle's exit news to Prince Charles and the Queen via email?

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break the royal exit news to Prince Charles and the Queen through an email? Read on to find out.

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle suddenly made the announcement about their royal exit in January, people were shocked because no one saw it coming. Well, no one except the other royal family members. Prince had reportedly already informed his father Prince Charles, and the Queen about his decision. You might think something like that would be discussed on the dinner table or at least face to face, but Harry decided to break the news via email.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their megxit decision my emailing the specifics to the senior royal members, Daily Mail reported. After receiving the email, his father and grandmother intervened and asked the 35-year-old Prince not to rush into things. A source even stated that the royals were ready to help Harry and Meghan, but it all got very complicated. According to the insider, even after taking the decision, the couple had not figured out the specifics of their exit, including security, funding, visas and taxes.

Harry and Meghan are all set to officially step down as senior working royals on March 31. After their short stay in Canada, the couple has reportedly moved to the US, just like they had mentioned in their Megxit announcement. After the recent announcement about Prince Charles testing positive for COVID-19, it was reported that Harry wanted to return to England and visit his father. However, according to U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean, he got a call from his father who told him to not travel. Charles also assured him that he will be fine. ALSO READ: Meghan Markle BANS Prince Harry from travelling to the UK & meet Coronavirus infected Prince Charles

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More