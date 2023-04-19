Did Prince Harry called King Charles III to ask him for money? Royal family author answers

The biographical book sanctioned by the Royal Family makes King Charles III as the lead protagonist while Prince Harry as a villain

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 19, 2023   |  12:53 PM IST  |  821
King Charles III, Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle
King Charles III, Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle

The royal family author Robert Johnson recently published a book titled Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed. The biographical book sanctioned by the Royal Family makes King Charles III as the lead protagonist while Prince Harry as a villain.  

This book talks about why the king was tired of taking phone calls from his youngest son after they decided to live in California. Queen Elizabeth II repeatedly questioned Charles on why he didn’t enjoy phone call conversations with Prince Harry. As per Jobson, The Duke of Sussex only called his father to ask for more money and due to this reason the king stopped taking calls from his youngest child. Here is what Robert Johnson writes in his book regarding this matter.

King Charles III, Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle

Robert Johnson’s claims

The author Robert Johnson in his book revealed about Prince Harry’s and King Charles III phone calls. He wrote, ‘Charles stopped taking the calls, however, after his son had sworn at him and repeatedly asked for funds in their tense calls. When the Queen asked him why, Charles told her that he was not a bank’.

Despite this fallout between Charles and his youngest son, the latter tried to regularly contact his grandmother after moving to California. Jobson wrote, ‘The Queen hoped that her grandson, having decided to live in Canada and then California, would find peace and happiness living the life he had chosen, but in the end she asked him to speak directly to his father’.

On the other hand, in his memoir Spare Prince Harry claimed that his father couldn’t stand Meghan Markle as she was garnering all the attention as a new member of the Royal Family.

Next month, Charles and Harry will be coming face-to-face for the first time after this fall out. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King Charles makes an appearance for the first time after Prince Harry and Meghan’s Coronation news

King Charles III

How rich is King Charles?
As part of its Sunday Times Rich List, the publication analysed King Charles' various income streams and calculated his net worth to be around £600 million (AU $1.1 billion).
Who will be the next King of England after King Charles III?
King Charles may abdicate and pass the throne to his eldest son Prince William.
Why is Queen Consort not queen?
The difference between a queen consort and a queen is that a queen consort does not have the same political power. The queen consort is not a ruler in her own right, unlike the Queen, and her monarchical title only comes from her husband
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!