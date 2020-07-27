Did Prince Harry make a secret Instagram account to follow Meghan Markle during courtship?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new biographical book claims that the Duke of Sussex created a secret Instagram account to follow then-girlfriend Meghan Markle.

In Sussex’s new biographical book, it is claimed that Prince Harry was convinced to join Instagram when he began dating Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex, 35, who married the former Suits actress, 38, in May 2018, started his own secret account on the social media app soon after he first met the American beauty, according to the book Finding Freedom. The book also claims that Meghan--who was an avid social media user before she married Harry and had her own lifestyle blog The Tig--started following an account by the name of @SpikeyMau5–-which is said to have belonged to the Prince.

It is said that Harry came up with the handle due to his love of house music and that he incorporated Mau in reference to his favourite DJs–-DeadMau5. The account's profile picture was reportedly of a mouse-shaped helmet and it is believed that the 'spikey' moniker has been favoured by the Duke of Sussex for years and that he even used the term for himself on Facebook. 'Spike' was a nickname sometimes used for Harry by his Scotland Yard protection offices.

According to friends quoted in the biography, Harry and Meghan were "immediately obsessed" with one another upon meeting. The Duke of Sussex was left in a 'trance' following their first date.

Extracts of Finding Freedom have been serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times. The book also claims that the couple got secretly engaged in Botswana, two months before they told the world. A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said to Daily Mail that the couple did not contribute to the book, but he did not deny the content of The Times's extracts.

