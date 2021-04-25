Did Prince Harry meet Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte & Louis during UK trip? FIND OUT

Aside from attending Prince Philip's funeral and a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth, most of Prince Harry's UK return trip comprised of "isolation at Frogmore Cottage."

Prince Harry's return to the UK grabbed all the headlines as it marked his first reunion with the royal family members since he and Meghan Markle completed their final royal engagement as senior royals in March 2020, shifted their home base to Montecito, Santa Barbara in Los Angeles and gave an extremely controversial tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. While Harry made sure to be by his family's side during Prince Philip's funeral, Meghan couldn't make it as she was advised by her physician not to travel due to her pregnancy.

During his beloved grandfather's funeral, Harry got to interact with most of his relatives except for three very important people; Prince William and Kate Middleton's children - Prince George, 7, Prince Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 3, who weren't a part of the funeral procession. According to US Weekly, a source revealed, "Harry didn’t get to see [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in the UK. Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral (which George, Charlotte and Louis didn’t attend) and meeting privately with the queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore [Cottage]."

However, in previous reports, it was revealed that Harry and William's families stay in touch through video calls and even exchanged Christmas presents last year. Harry returned to LA on April 20 and reunited with Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, a baby girl due in the summertime, and their son Archie, who turns two next month.

Meanwhile, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, it was Kate, who served as a "peacemaker" between brothers William and Harry during The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service. While the atmosphere was reportedly very tense at the beginning, it was after The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to her brother-in-law that the siblings "visibly relax."

