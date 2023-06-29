Did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move out of Frogmore Cottage after King Charles’ eviction notice?

After taking a step back from the royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of their U.K. home. Despite moving to California in 2020, Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the Windsor estate, was Sussexes’ official U.K. residence.

It was reported that King Charles started the eviction process of Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage just days after Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare was released. In the memoir, Prince Harry had made several allegations against the royal family members.

Here is everything to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving out of their official U.K. residence.

ALSO READ: Did Netflix give Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ultimatum regarding the remaining $40 million?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move out of Frogmore Cottage

ITV News have reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally packed up and moved out of their Frogmore Cottage in U.K., months after they were served eviction notice from King Charles. The palace official, Sir Michael Stevens said, “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage.” He added that the British royal family has received ‘a greatly enhanced asset’.

Frogmore cottage was a wedding gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Queen Elizabeth II. The couple has reportedly stayed here for six months. It was previously reported that the Sussexes had given Frogmore a £2.4million makeover. Prince Harry stayed in the Frogmore Cottage earlier this month when he appeared in the U.K. high court as a witness in a phone-hacking trial.

Though it is still not confirmed who will be moving into the Frogmore Cottage but if the reports are to be believed King Charles is trying to oust Prince Andrew from the 30 bedroom luxurious Royal Lodge and give him a newly vacant cottage. However, Prince Andrew is against this move as it would be a major step down.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently residing in California with their two kids.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince William’s surprising revelations: From feud with Prince Harry to relevance of monarchy; All details