Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle purchase Mel Gibson's USD 14.5 million Malibu home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased Mel Gibson's five-bed USD 14.5 million Malibu home, amidst the quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare. Read below for the whole truth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said goodbye to their royal duties as they take a step back to a more financially independent lifestyle, along with their 11-month-old son Archie. While one would assume that Harry and Meghan would have preferred to have their quarantine period, due to the coronavirus scare, in Canada but surprisingly, the trio moved their base to LA and reportedly are staying at a heavily guarded Malibu mansion. However, there's a certain rumour making the rounds about the couple buying an expensive Malibu property recently, which is owned by a Hollywood bigwig!

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan recently purchased Oscar-winning actor Mel Gibson's five-bed USD 14.5 million Malibu home. The rumours began circulating after an LA real estate agent shared said speculations online but immediately deleted it. Even though the agent was not connected to Mel's property in any way, the rumours became rampant and spread like wildfire. When asked if Harry and Meghan had indeed purchased the Malibu home, a source revealed to The Sun, "Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you’re very warm."

However, Daily Beat was quick to dampen the rumours and clarified that it's a complete fabrication as Harry and Meghan have not purchased Gibson's Malibu home!

Meanwhile, US Weekly recently reported that Harry and Meghan's move to LA happened because they wanted to get closer to the deal makers. As of now, Harry and Meghan are setting up calls and virtual meetings with agents and studio heads as they are apparently "plotting for a summer or fall 'splash.'"

