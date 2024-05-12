Did Prince Harry Not Meet King Charles Because Of Queen Camilla? Here’s What Source Reveals

Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games made the public speculate that the Duke of Sussex and King Charles would have a visit amid the monarch’s health conditions. However, the palace sources had claimed that due to the King’s schedule being "full,” he would not be able to meet his son.

Now, a friend of the monarch's has revealed that the real reason behind the head of state refraining from meeting the former royal is because of Queen Camilla. The source reveals that the King is not happy with Camilla's description in Harry’s memoir, Spare.

What did the source say about Prince Harry not being invited to see King Charles?

According to reports in the Daily Beast, a friend close to King Charles shared that the Duke of Sussex expressed disapproval of his stepmother in his book while mentioning her as the third person in the marriage.

The source claimed, “Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla. Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The friend continued on the same lines by saying, “Harry has made it very clear, very publicly, that he despises her. He has forced Charles to choose, which was a very silly thing to do because Camilla and he both chose each other a long time ago.”

On the other hand, the source said that Prince William had his differences with his father, but at the end of the day, he accepted the King’s choice and has been living with it.

Another source and a friend of Prince William’s shared, “It is hardly surprising that Charles didn’t invite Harry round for tea and a scone. He did, after all, portray his wife as an evil, calculating bitch in the biggest selling book since the Bible.”

ALSO READ: Expert Reveals The Only Condition Based On Which Kate Middleton Will See Prince Harry; KNOW More

King Charles handed over a military position to Prince William

Amidst King Charles's commencement of public duties, the monarch handed over a military position to Prince William; however, the public felt that the honor would have gone to Prince Harry if he had still been a royal. The Prince of Wales was promoted to Colonel in Chief of the Army Air Corps. The snub by the monarch came after the King refused to meet the Duke of Sussex while he visited the U.K. for the Invictus Games.

While a royal, Prince Harry worked for 12 years under the title given to his brother, which made the audience wonder if the position would have gone to Harry.

ALSO READ: Megan Markle and Prince Harry's Recent Nigeria Trip Has Exciting Itinerary, From School Visits To Fundraisers; DETAILS