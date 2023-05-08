Did Prince Harry say ‘I am fed up with the way they treat me’ at King Charles's coronation? Lip reader reveals

Prince Harry seemed to have a hard time during his visit to his hometown, for the coronation ceremony of his father, King Charles III. He was seen mouthing ‘I am fed up’ when he was seated in the third row, away from his family. According to a lip reader, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex was grumbling as he got ready to see his father get crowned. "I'm tired of the way they treat me," said Prince Harry, who made his appearance without his wife Meghan Markle. As they settled into their seats in the third row, the Duke of Sussex made the remark to Jack Brooksbank, his cousin Princess Eugenie's husband.

When Prince Harry informed Mr. Brooksbank that he was frustrated, it is unclear to whom he was referring. It seemed possible that it was directed at other prominent members of the Royal Family in light of the controversy surrounding his tell-all memoir, Spare.

It's also plausible that he was criticizing the British media because of his continuing legal disputes with the press. According to reports, Mr. Brooksbank responded, "If I can make you feel any better, even I can do it. A peaceful existence, isn't it? Harry, who is fifth in line for the throne, made a head-shake-like motion before declaring, "They don't care.". "I haven't time for that, not if it's over," continued Brooksbank.

Update on post-coronation scenario

A "sigh of relief" is thought to have been "breathed" by the majority of the Royal Family, after the completion of the ceremony. However, rumors claim that the 74-year-old King was "honestly quite disappointed that he didn't stay."

It was reported that Prince Harry rushed back to the US to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday. He was back at his mansion in Montecito. 15 minutes after the coronation at Westminster Abbey, Harry boarded a BMW and was driven 20 miles to Heathrow while being escorted by police. He then got on a plane to meet up with his 41-year-old wife Meghan, Archie, and daughter Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex made a lemon cake using fruit from their garden, and they reportedly had a "small, intimate gathering."

In an homage to the grandchild, the King was spotted yesterday raising a glass to celebrate Archie's birthday at a family lunch following the coronation. Reportedly, Harry, 38, was invited to the exclusive palace dinner but he rejected it.

Prince Harry's visit to his hometown overview

On Saturday, Harry met with the Royal Family for the first time since he expressed his thoughts on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate in his biography. Millions of people were glued to the television to witness how things will go down with Prince Harry.

Though Harry still has a tense relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales, there was no evidence that the two spoke before or after the event.

Prince William stood at the start of yesterday's royal reception to congratulate his father. In response, the King thanked everyone and raised a glass to his three grandchildren, Prince Louis, 5, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince George, 9, who was also a Page of Honour.

