Did Prince Harry Skip Duke of Westminster's Wedding Where Prince William Served As Usher? Here's What Report Says

Imagine a big, fancy wedding where everybody is talking about who’s there and who’s not. Well, that’s exactly what happened at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. See, Prince Harry was there but the younger Prince from England didn’t show up.

Even, as per reports, Prince William was playing an important role in the ceremony, but still Harry missed the event. Let’s find out why Prince Harry didn’t show up when Prince William was right there.

Why didn’t Prince Harry attend the event?

Prince Harry, known for his close friendship with Duke of Westminster was notably absent from the high-profile wedding. Despite receiving an invitation, Harry decided to bow out, citing various reasons. Logistical challenges made it difficult for Prince Harry to attend the wedding. If the reports are to be believed then Prince Harry had a conversation with the groom Hugh Grosvenor.

They mutually agreed that Harry would not be able to attend the grand ceremony. The decision was made to ensure that the wedding day remained focused on the joyous occasion. The Duke of Sussex conveyed his love, support, and admiration for the couple on their special day.

Prince Willaim’s special role in the wedding

Prince William took on the role of the formal usher at the wedding, in stark contrast to Prince Harry's absence. With his presence, the ceremony was graced with a touch of royalty. The wedding of the Duke of Westminster took place at Chester Cathedral, but unfortunately, not only Prince Harry, but also several other members of the royal family were unable to attend.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were busy attending a royal D-Day commemoration event in France. While Princess Kate Middleton is undergoing her cancer treatment. The guest list of Grosvenor’s wedding was notably different from what might have been expected.

Prince Harry faces challenges with security

In addition to personal considerations, and priorities there is one more reason behind Prince Harry’s absence. He faces challenges with security when traveling to the United Kingdom. Since stepping back from his royal duties, he and Meghan Markle have experienced changes in their level of police protection.

Yes, according to reports Harry and Meghan face security issues whenever they travel to the UK. Despite funding their private security team, Harry and Meghan contend that it cannot fully replace the necessary police protection.

Grosvenor’s bond with the royal brothers

Hugh Grosvenor shares deep connections with both Prince Harry and Prince William. They have been friends since childhood. Despite the reported feud between the royal brothers, Grosvenor maintains a close bond with both of them.

In fact, Prince William and Prince Harry have come together in previous Grosvenor family weddings too. In 2004, they served as ushers at the wedding of Hugh’s older sister, lady Tamara Grosvenor. The grand wedding event was attended by Queen Elizabeth, Price Phillip, and other prominent royal members.

More about Hugh Grosvenor

Before marrying Olivia Henson, Hugh Grosvenor was recognized as one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors. As the 7th Duke of Westminster, he inherited significant wealth and ties to the British royals. Also, he was a godson of King Charles and a godfather of Prince George and Prince Archie.

Moreover, Hugh’s mother Natalia was a close childhood friend of Princess Diana. Natalia became the Duchess of Westminster after marrying Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor. Because his family has a long history of being super rich and connected to royalty, his wedding ceremony was a big deal.

