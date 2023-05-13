Did Prince Harry talk to King Charles on night before coronation? Here's what happened

Prince Harry who made headlines after he attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III spoke to his father, a night before the royal ceremony, claimed royal expert Nick Bullen. However, he marked his presence at the ceremony but he quickly jetted off as he had to attend the birthday party of his son Archie who turned 4 on May 6. Read out to know what happened on the chat between the father and son.

Prince Harry and King Charles talked on the night before coronation

Nick was quoted saying, “My understanding is he didn’t have any interactions with the Prince or Princess of Wales but that he did have a conversation with his father the night before. Until the morning, nobody really knew what Harry’s plans were going to be for that afternoon.”

He further claimed, “I think everybody knew he had a plane to catch. Everybody knew he was intending to get home, but there was a hope, I think, that he might be part of some of the family celebrations back at the palace. So, I think that there was a sadness that he wasn’t part of the fuller day, but, you know, they all knew he was gonna get on that plane.”

Was Prince Harry present at the family dinner?

For the unversed, there is a family dinner on Friday night before the coronation and Nick thinks that Harry was present there in disguise. He said, “There was a dinner on the Friday night at a private member’s club in London called Oswalds that a lot of the rest of the family went to. The Yorks went to it, Princess Anne went to it with her children. … so a lot of the extended Royal Family were at this private dinner, and there were no shots of Harry arriving at that dinner. It looks like he didn’t go. Maybe he came into a back door, who knows? But it appears that he kept a very, very low profile during the whole piece.”

ALSO READ: Amid Prince Harry's explosive new comments about the royal family, 7 things to know about his memoir Spare