Did Prince Harry try to see King Charles during his U.K visit?

Prince Harry has not had the most stable relationship with the Royals for a few years now. But he has reportedly made an attempt to reach out to his father King Charles.

Prince Harry wanted to meet King Charles

Prince Harry was in the UK recently for the court battle he’s fighting alongside Elton John. Harry and a few other renowned stars are suing Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy. Royal Alexander Larman revealed, “Apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles, but King Charles said he was too busy.”

Larman also mentioned that he is not sure if Price Harry will be attending King Charles’ coronation and that he would be amazed if Harry does not show up. “If he [doesn’t] go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again,’”

Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal family

Ever since Harry published his memoir, Spare, the tension between the Royal family and Harry has increased. In the press tour to promote this book, Harry spoke openly about his relationship with the other Royal family members. Harry mentioned how King Charles told him that there was not enough money to go around for him and Meghan Markle. This was because Charles was already paying for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s expenses.

Harry boldly said, “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him.” He continued by hinting at Diana and his father's past by saying, “He’d lived through that before and had no interest in living through it again.”

In an interview, Harry said that he does not think he can have peace with his family unless the truth is out there. “There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there need to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability. … I just hope that there’s a way that we can have a conversation that is trusted within that conversation that isn’t then spilled to the British press.”

