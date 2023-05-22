Did Prince Harry understand his mother Princess Diana’s death better after alleged car chase in NYC?

Prince Harry reportedly understood his mother Princess Diana’s death better after his alleged car chase experience.

For the unversed, Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, were allegedly involved in a ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase by the paparazzi recently, as they exited an event along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

And now, a source shared that Harry has been thinking about parallels of this unfortunate incident with his mother’s death.

Read on to know more.

Prince Harry draws parallels with Princess Diana’s fatal accident

Talking about the car chase, a source told the media outlet that it was a ‘disturbing situation’ and that Harry, Meghan, and Doria were left ‘shaken’. They further added that photographers were attempting to pursue Harry and Meghan after they were seen leaving the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards so that they could find where they were staying while visiting New York City.

Harry reportedly told his friends that this was the ‘closest’ he has ever felt to understanding and grasping what Princess Diana must have faced.

Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car crash after photographers chased her car throughout Paris in August, 1997.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘demand’ footage of car chase from photo agency

According to a report by TMZ, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want the footage so that they can improve their security. Their royals wrote a letter to Backgrid photo agency demanding the same.

“We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyers

However, the agency is in no mood to give in to the demands of the royals and wrote back a rather snarky response saying that in the United States of America, third parties cannot just demand property from the owner ‘as perhaps Kings do’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gayle King supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calls the car chase an 'unfortunate incident'