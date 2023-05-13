Did Prince William and Kate Middleton oppose King Charles III’s ‘concessions’ to Harry and Meghan? Find out

The British Royal family rift has been widening with each passing day and the reports on relationships between the family members getting strained more have been doing rounds over the past few months. The appearance of Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III at his father's coronation ceremony also created quite a stir on social media. It is also evident that the King's elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton don't have a great equation with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Did William-Kate oppose King Charles III’s concessions to Harry-Meghan?

According to the latest reports published by The Daily Beast, Prince William has been feeling 'completely betrayed' by his brother Prince Harry, owing to the explosive revelations and allegations he has made about the Royal Family over the last few months. The reports also suggest that William and his wife Kate Middleton are strictly opposing King Charles III's frequent concessions to Harry and Meghan Markle. The Monarch, on the other hand, has been taking his elder son and daughter-in-law's opinions with ample importance.

Prince William and King Charles III to stay away from Harry and Meghan

The reports published by The Daily Beast also suggest that Prince William and King Charles III have decided to stay away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hereafter. "King Charles and Prince William have decided to keep Harry and Meghan at arm's length for the foreseeable future," confirms the reports published by the American news website.

King Charles III wants to focus on his role as the Monarch

As per the reports, King Charles III was willing to reconcile with Prince Harry during his coronation time, but the latter had no such intentions. And now, the King wants to focus on his duties and has no plans to invest his time in Harry and Meghan drama. "The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama," states the reports.

