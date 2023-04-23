Did Prince William and Kate turn their backs on Prince Harry and Meghan amid the coronation tension? Know here

King Charles III’s coronation is just a few weeks away and the only question was whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the much-talked-about royal event or not. Well, this was answered when Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Harry will be a part of the coronation whereas Meghan will be skipping it. However, it was later revealed that Prince Archie’s birthday is falling on the same day as of coronation and the Duchess of Sussex will be throwing an intimate party due to which she couldn’t be a part of the royal event. Now as per the reports, Prince William and Kate have turned their backs on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and King Charles is the only senior member of the royal family who is speaking to them.

Prince William and Kate turn their backs on Prince Harry and Meghan

King Charles was happy after Prince Harry confirmed his attendance for the royal event whereas Prince William did not look to share the same emotion. A source has revealed that William was baffled over his brother’s delayed decision about attending the coronation. The Prince of Wales felt his brother was "deliberately stringing out" his announcement. However, William and Kate are expected to face Harry at the event but the couple is not on talking terms with him and his wife. Reportedly, they have not spoken to each other since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

King Charles to mend family relations

As per the reports, King Charles is seeing his coronation ceremony as an opportunity to mend his familial relations. His sibling Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will be invited to the ceremony. Prince Andrew has not been a working royal since 2020 and was asked to leave his Windsor Residence royal lodge. The coronation could prove as an opportunity for the two brothers to reconcile. The Independent revealed that the Duke of York was, in fact, not invited to the ceremony.

