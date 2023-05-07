Did Prince William and Prince Harry have no interaction at King Charles III's coronation amid ongoing rift?

It seems that siblings’ drama between Prince William and Prince Harry is not subsiding anytime soon. At the coronation ceremony of their father, King Charles III, the brothers did not appear to exchange words. They did not have any conversation. The relationship between Prince Harry and Prince Williams has been strained for years but it took a turn for the worse after the release of the former's tell-all memoir Spare. Earlier, PEOPLE also reported that the brothers have had ‘no communication’ after the release of Prince Harry’s memoir. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince William and Prince Harry at coronation

Prince William and Prince Harry both attended the coronation of their father – King Charles III on May 6, 2023. But, it seemed that the brothers didn’t interact at all during the coronation ceremony. During the ceremony, Prince Harry arrived with the other Royal Family members while Prince William played an important role during the coronation ceremony.

At the King Charles III coronation, Prince Harry was seated in the third row and directly behind Princess Anne. Prince William was seated on the first row to Harry’s far right with Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. As the Duke of Sussex is no longer a working member of the Royal family, he did not have a role in the coronation ceremony. He also wore a morning suit instead of a military uniform, unlike a few other members of the Royal family.

During the King Charles III coronation ceremony, Prince William acted as a Stole Royal and recited the Homage to Royal Blood. He knelt before his father and pledged his loyalty towards him. Prince William then gave his father a peck on his cheeks.

According to the reports, Prince Harry left right after the ceremony. He even failed to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the other Royal family members.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Harry left to the US, to be present for the birthday of his son, Archie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King Charles III: 10 facts to know about the royal coronation ceremony