Did Prince William ask Kate Middleton to hurry up as she got chatty at a wedding? Netizens think so

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the famous couple of the British Royal family have always been under the radar of netizens. Especially, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been constantly making headlines after William's equation with his younger brother Prince Harry changed drastically over the years. The netizens have been closely watching every single move of William and Kate, and there have been many speculations on the couple's equation with each other, as well.

Did Prince William ask Kate Middleton to hurry up in this recent video?

Interestingly, Prince William and Kate Middleton are now garnering attention with their interaction in a recent video which was taken during a royal wedding in Jordan. According to the netizens, the Royal couple who are well-known for their guarded conduct in public, is seen having a typical husband-wife banter in a video from the wedding which is now released on YouTube.

In the video, Prince William was apparently seen rushing his wife Princess Kate, who got all chatty at a lavish royal wedding in Jordan. The Princess was seen busy interacting with the newlyweds at King Abdullah’s eldest son, Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding. Harry, who got impatient like any common husband, had to intervene to keep things moving. The couple is seen quickly communicating with their eyes after Kate ended her conversation with the new couple and joined her husband.

William is comfortable with Kate taking the limelight

According to the Royal expert - Royal Nikkhah, Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship is drastically different from his parents' King Charles III and the late Princess Diana's relationship. William is said to be a supportive husband to Kate unlike his father Charles III, who was rumoured to be insecure about his wife Diana and her popularity. The Prince of Wales has absolutely no issues with his wife taking the limelight. However, Prince William absolutely hates it when people, especially the media crop him out of pictures from the events, which both he and Kate attended together.

