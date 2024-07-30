Did Prince William Break Up With Kate Middleton Before They Got Married? Here’s What We Know

A bombshell about the troubled relationship between Prince William and Catherine Middleton has recently emerged from a royal insider. In his new biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, Robert Jobson reveals that the couple had a stormy breakup in 2007, four years before their highly publicized wedding. According to the book, Prince William, intoxicated and jubilant, told everyone about his newfound freedom after ending his relationship with Catherine during an excruciating 30-minute phone call. This dramatic incident reportedly occurred before the couple eventually reconciled and went on to marry.

What happened at that time between Prince William and Kate Middleton?

A royal insider revealed that young Prince William celebrated his newfound freedom with friends after the breakup with Kate Middleton. The breakup had been carried out in a very candid 30-minute phone call.

According to Rob Jobson's new biography on Kate Middleton, at 25, Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, felt he was too young to marry. Their relationship, which began during their early college days at St. Andrew's University in Scotland, ended amid speculation about an imminent engagement proposal. Jobson describes how William, celebrating the breakup, shouted "I'm free!" while dancing at Mayfair's Mahiki nightclub and urged his friends to "drink the menu."

Reports from William's university days also mention his interest in socialite Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who rebuffed him due to the constraints of royal life. Jobson writes that William made several visits to Isabella's family home in an attempt to win her over, but he was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Their breakup occurred after five years of dating, during which their friendship evolved into romance. By graduation, the media had speculated about an engagement, leading to Kate being dubbed "Waity Kate" due to the long courtship without a proposal. Ironically, it was a change in William's plans around Kate’s 25th birthday in January 2007 that led to their conversation about needing space and going their separate ways—a conversation that deeply hurt Kate.

Following the breakup, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, swiftly took her daughter to Dublin for a break, offering a respite from media scrutiny. When Kate returned, she resolved to move forward rather than dwell on the breakup, embodying a spirit of resilience.

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton say about the brief separation?

In their television interview during their engagement, the current Prince and Princess of Wales reflected on their relationship, which had survived a brief separation. Prince William spoke about their youth, saying, "We both were very young; it was at university; we were sort of both finding ourselves and being different characters and stuff." He explained that their time apart was about finding their own way and growing up, and he believed it ultimately worked out for the better.

Advertisement

Kate admitted that she was very depressed at the beginning of the breakup but later realized it was beneficial for her. The separation made her stronger and helped her discover aspects of herself she hadn't known before. In hindsight, she appreciated this period of growth and space, even though she hadn't valued it at the time.

Their time apart during university allowed both of them to learn more about themselves. William felt that this separation was positive, as it enabled them to mature individually. Kate also found strength and growth through the experience, acknowledging its importance in retrospect, despite her initial dissatisfaction.

ALSO READ: Why Did King Charles And Prince William Disagree On Kate Middleton And Children Using the Helicopter? Here's What Robert Jobson Claims